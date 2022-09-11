Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 470,937 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.