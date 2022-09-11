Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $405.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synopsys Stock Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $340.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

