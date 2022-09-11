T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $142.43 and last traded at $143.29. 61,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,327,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.