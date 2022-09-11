Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

TALS stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.08. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francois Nader bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francois Nader acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Requadt acquired 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,562 shares of company stock worth $383,766. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

