Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.