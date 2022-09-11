Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.44.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Tapestry Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of TPR stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
