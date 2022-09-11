TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Research analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after purchasing an additional 128,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

