TD Securities Upgrades North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) to Buy

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. North West has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

