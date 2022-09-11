TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,588,447 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $49,615,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 229,997 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 216,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.