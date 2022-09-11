Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. 69,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,891,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

