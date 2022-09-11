Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.82. 69,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,891,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 4.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.