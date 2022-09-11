Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.59

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 64445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Tenneco Stock Up 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenneco (TEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.