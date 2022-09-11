Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.59

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 64445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco

Tenneco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 95.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 245,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 120,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tenneco by 12.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 255.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Tenneco by 17.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 588,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 86,197 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tenneco by 17.9% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.