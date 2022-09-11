Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
TX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Ternium Stock Performance
Shares of TX stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $54.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
