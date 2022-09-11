Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of TX stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $54.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,647 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 211,356 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ternium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after buying an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ternium by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

