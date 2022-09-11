Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ternium by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ternium by 729.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ternium by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after buying an additional 415,425 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. Ternium has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

