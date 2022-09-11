The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.06.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

