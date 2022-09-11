The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Decreased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. abrdn plc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 180,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,609,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,537,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

