The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860,117 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $31,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

NYSE IPG opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

