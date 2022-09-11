The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Reduced by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,956 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,612,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,386,000 after acquiring an additional 152,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

WMB opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

