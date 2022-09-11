Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 1,300 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson stock opened at $366.21 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.03.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Tobam boosted its position in McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
