TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $15.23

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $15.87. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

TimkenSteel Stock Up 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $23,874,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 326,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Recommended Stories

