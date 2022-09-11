Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 5.9%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 1,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $858.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.34.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
