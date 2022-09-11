Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 5.9%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 1,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 320,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $858.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,023.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

