Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $51.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.5 %

TOL opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $5,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

