Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session's volume of 1,629,405 shares.The stock last traded at $67.47 and had previously closed at $65.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

