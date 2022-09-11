Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading 6.9% Higher

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.07. 3,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 741,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.35.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

