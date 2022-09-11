TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $17.28. TPI Composites shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 33,423 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPIC. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

The stock has a market cap of $608.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 1,545.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

