Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.92 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

