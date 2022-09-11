Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $240.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.83.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

