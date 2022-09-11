Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $75.51

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.51, but opened at $73.62. Transcat shares last traded at $73.62, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $554.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,051,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13,771.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

