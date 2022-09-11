Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $75.51

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.51, but opened at $73.62. Transcat shares last traded at $73.62, with a volume of 2 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Transcat Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $554.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,051,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13,771.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
