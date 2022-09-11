TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $52.59 and last traded at $53.02. Approximately 1,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Specifically, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $96,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,698,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,905 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,928. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,225,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

