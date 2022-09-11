Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSU shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Trisura Group

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU opened at C$35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.