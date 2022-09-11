Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.39.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $48.48 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

