Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.39.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $48.48 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

