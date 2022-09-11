Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $31.61. 36,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,619,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
