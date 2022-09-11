Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $31.61. 36,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,619,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

