Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Raised by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.18 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

