U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 5,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 837,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 2.76.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $2,834,265.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 756,500 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,347,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 969,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 401,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 392,100 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

