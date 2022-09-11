UBS Group AG Has $385.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $385,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $186.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

