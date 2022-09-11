UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $322,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $278.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.86 and its 200 day moving average is $273.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

