Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. Wedbush raised their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.19 on Friday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after buying an additional 164,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after buying an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after buying an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.