United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Boosted by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines Price Performance

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

