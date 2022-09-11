United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE UNFI opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

