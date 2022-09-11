UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 6.9%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.89. 21,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,411,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.81 million, a PE ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in UP Fintech by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in UP Fintech by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

