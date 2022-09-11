Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Director Sells $18,400.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $18,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Breon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vacasa alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19.

On Monday, August 29th, Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $5,340,000.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,965.40.

Vacasa Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $4.00 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $4,088,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.