Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) vs. Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Financial Review

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaccinex and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $900,000.00 34.61 -$22.38 million ($0.57) -1.28 Nature’s Sunshine Products $444.08 million 0.40 $28.85 million $0.79 11.82

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Vaccinex. Vaccinex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaccinex and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.31%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A -170.70% -142.23% Nature’s Sunshine Products 3.55% 11.77% 7.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Vaccinex on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that completed and planned Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, osteosarcoma, and melanoma. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and for other autoimmune disorders. Vaccinex, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

