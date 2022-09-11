Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,725,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,005,804 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $654,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

