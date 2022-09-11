Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Position Decreased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,406 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $13.51 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.