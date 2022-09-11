Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $392,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

