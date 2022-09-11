Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $247.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

