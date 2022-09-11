Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Boosted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VIS opened at $180.76 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.24.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.