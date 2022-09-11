Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $23.76

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $22.22. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 238 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,736,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.
