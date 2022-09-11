Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $20.15. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 76 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $30,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,042.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,077. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

The company has a market cap of $541.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,183,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 248,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,743 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.