Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 294,538 shares.The stock last traded at $41.36 and had previously closed at $41.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,426.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,426.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

