Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.00. 73,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,843,286 shares.The stock last traded at $24.99 and had previously closed at $23.92.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,014,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 288,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

